Hard border a possibility after Brexit, Taoiseach acknowledges

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted a hard border with checkpoints between the Republic and the North is inevitable if Britain leaves the EU without any deal.

Mr Varadkar was forced to acknowledge the situation as Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin claimed the Government “over-hyped” last December’s bullet-proof soft border deal which is now in doubt.

During Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, Mr Varadkar said that he is willing to help British prime minister Theresa May resolve the crisis, but Mr Martin questioned how a soft border can be created if Britain leaves both the single market and customs union.

Asking the Taoiseach to comment on EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier’s remarks last week that border checkpoints will be unavoidable without a deal, Mr Martin said Government claims of a soft border are no longer guaranteed.

“If Britain is to remain consistent on staying out of the customs union and single market, that has significant implications for Ireland.

“The clear presentation of the December agreement was that irrespective of what transpired, full alignment of Northern Ireland with EU rules was guaranteed and there would be no border.

“People may argue the December deal was over-hyped and over-sold, and that certain interests might have been undermined or spooked in their responses, in particular unionism, but it is unquestionable that we are in an uncertain situation.

“Given Britain has consistently said it will not be in the customs union or single market, does the Taoiseach now accept the view of Mr Barnier that this inevitably means border checks?”

However, Mr Varadkar said he remains of the view the December deal will be included in any final Brexit negotiation agreement between the EU and Britain.

He noted that should no deal take place, it is inevitable border checkpoints will return, meaning the Government will be forced to seek to kick-start emergency “back-stop” plans to avert the situation.

“If they decide they want to leave the customs union and not replace it with something similar, if they decide they want to leave the single market and not replace it with something similar or close to that, then it is inevitable that there will be checks between Ireland and Britain,” he said.

Yesterday, British foreign secretary Boris Johnson said it would be “madness” for Britain not to take advantage of Brexit.

He reassured supporters ‘cheapo-stag dos’ will still be available to British people in a post-Brexit scenario.