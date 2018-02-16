Home»Today's Stories

Handbags at 11am as Shane Ross rails at Eamon Ryan’s ‘amnesia’

Friday, February 16, 2018

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Reporter

Members of the Green Party undoubtedly pride themselves on frugality — so being accused of “spending money like there was no tomorrow” must have been the ultimate insult to Eamon Ryan.

Eamon Ryan

But the Dáil snipes and swipes continued as Transport Minister Shane Ross suggested that Green Party leader Mr Ryan must be popping “amnesia pills” as he had forgotten that “he was in government when the country was bankrupt”.

If the few TDs who made it into the morning Dáil debate had thought it would be a drowsy way to kill time, they were rudely awoken by bellows across the chamber.

It was handbags at dawn — or 11am, which is almost as early as the Dáil springs into action — as Mr Ross, in an excited tone, accused Mr Ryan of being dramatic and “a little bit histrionic”.

Mr Ross continued: “I wish to know the pills this man is taking. This man must be smoking amnesiac... There is a thing called an amnesia pill, and it makes one forget everything. 

"For his years in the wilderness, he took his amnesia pills. He has forgotten he was in government when the country was bankrupt.”

Mr Ryan interjected, clearly not wanting to divulge his medical history, and asked the minister how long it had taken him to drive to work — good deflection.

Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy also seemed concerned about the minister’s commute, pointing out that you would be “quicker walking” than using the new Luas cross city line at rush hour because of congestion in Dublin.

Mr Ryan, who at this stage was showing some emotion, said: “The minister is killing our cities, particularly Dublin, and I am sad that that is happening at a time when we have the money and the opportunity.”

Mr Ross replied: “When you were not so busy deferring bankrupting the country, bankrupting the banks and propping up Brian Cowen and Bertie Ahern, which he did with alacrity, I do not know what you were doing about transport but we inherited a situation in transport from you guys which was an absolute and utter disaster.

“You get up here day in, day out wanting to spend money like water, as you did the time you were in government. 

"I will not sit here and take that as though money comes out of the sky when you are in opposition but when in government you just spent it and bankrupt the country.”

So, a little bit more drama than was expected from a question to the Minister on an underground rail interconnector linking Heuston Station and Spencer Dock.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Shane RossEamon Ryan

More in this Section

‘Conflict of interest’ as one in five TDs are landlords

Developer fears 600 homes will be delayed

Half of IDA visits last year were to Dublin

Rural pubs’ survival fears revealed in new report


Breaking Stories

Man, 19, arrested and €500k worth of cocaine seized in Kildare

Court hears alleged trespassers demanded '€10,000 per caravan' to vacate business park

Children’s Grief Centre founder named Limerick Person of the Year

Nicky Kehoe tells court his reputation was taken away again in 'one swipe' during RTE broadcast

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »