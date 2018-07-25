Graham Norton to team up with ‘Young Offenders’ star for village fundraiser

Chatshow king Graham Norton is to team up with one of the stars from the hit TV series The Young Offenders to host a special fundraiser in a west Cork village.

Norton will host a quiz night in Ahakista on Friday, August 3, alongside Jennifer Barry, who plays Siobhan in The Young Offenders.

People will have the opportunity to meet the popular actress at Arundel’s By The Pier beer garden, where she will officially open Ahakista August Fest 2018 before the start of the quiz in the festival marquee.

“We are delighted that Jennifer will be joining us for this special evening. Jennifer loves West Cork and the beauty it entails,” Eilis Hodnett of Ahakista Community Association said.

Raffle prizes on the quiz night include two tickets to attend the recording of the very popular The Graham Norton Show, which will be presented on BBC One by the main man himself.

Even the local parish priest, Fr Galvin, is getting in on the act by sponsoring a ‘heavenly’ four-course gourmet feast that he will prepare and serve himself. The meal will also be matched with his best wines.

Ms Hodnett said a host of activities will take place throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend to keep people entertained.

These will include road bowling, tug-of-war, treasure hunt, the Tom Whitty memorial guided walk, and live music at Arundel’s By The Pier and The Tin Pub on Saturday.

Sunday will seea family fun day at The Tin Pub, with water activities on what is locally known as the Sandy Beach.

There will be fun and games for all ages, bouncy castles, a barbecue, and kids’ entertainment.

Live music will take place in the afternoon and evening in the local bars.

The monies raised from the weekend will go towards the ongoing development of amenities on the Ahakista Community Association site.

This is a focal point in the community where all local groups such as Foroige youth club, the Sea Scouts, Ahakista Rowing Club, GAAm and many more have a safe, suitable venue to hold their activities and meetings.

All activities can be found on the Ahakista Regatta and Festivals Facebook page.