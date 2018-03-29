Government urged to appoint a digital safety commissioner

The Government has been urged to appoint a digital safety commissioner who would be tasked with consulting with social media platforms with a view to strengthening their safety policies for children.

In all, the Oireachtas joint committee on children and youth affairs has made 18 recommendations on cybersecurity for young people in a report to be published later today.

“Internet safety and security for children and young adults is one of the most urgent and pressing child protection concerns facing policy makers, parents and guardians, teachers and, most importantly, children and young adults themselves,” said committee chairman Alan Farrell.

Among the other recommendations are: