Home»Today's Stories

Government urged to appoint a digital safety commissioner

Thursday, March 29, 2018

By Stephen Rogers

Irish Examiner Reporter

The Government has been urged to appoint a digital safety commissioner who would be tasked with consulting with social media platforms with a view to strengthening their safety policies for children.

In all, the Oireachtas joint committee on children and youth affairs has made 18 recommendations on cybersecurity for young people in a report to be published later today.

“Internet safety and security for children and young adults is one of the most urgent and pressing child protection concerns facing policy makers, parents and guardians, teachers and, most importantly, children and young adults themselves,” said committee chairman Alan Farrell.

Among the other recommendations are:

  • The appointment by primary and post-primary schools of teachers as “digital safety ambassadors” who would be provided with supports and training so that students have an appropriate person to approach when issues arise.
  • The establishment of a National Strategy on Children’s Cyber Safety outlining the Government’s plans to address and resource issues around cyber safety.
  • The formalisation of cyber safety education on both the primary and secondary school curriculums.
  • That Section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act be repealed and replaced with a new offence of harassment which expressly applies to harassment by all forms of communication including through digital and online communications.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Simon Coveney's plan for ‘legal lock’ on abortion law in tatters

Businesses demand fix as Cork’s Patrick’s St car ban leads to gridlock

Expulsion of Russian diplomat ‘will not go unanswered’

David Norris: Pro-life is the last sting of a dying wasp


Breaking Stories

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Govt orders review of 'serious case of alleged child abuse involving a number of children'

Public Accounts Committee urges RTÉ to reveal how station spends Govt funding

Baltimore RNLI completes medical evacuation after fall on Sherkin Island

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

    • 19
    • 20
    • 28
    • 30
    • 33
    • 37
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »