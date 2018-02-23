Government ‘satisfied’ with Brexit backstop

The Government says it is “fully satisfied” with a backstop deal for a frictionless border after Brexit — despite suggestions this pact may lie outside Britain’s withdrawal treaty with the EU.

There have been fears in recent days that Ireland’s so-called bulletproof deal for no fresh border with the North may be watered down in any final Brexit deal text.

Britain is finalising its withdrawal terms from the EU, but there are suggestions the promise on the border will lie outside of these.

Health Minister Simon Harris refused to clarify the issue in the Dáil yesterday, saying that statements on this would be “inappropriate”.

A deal clinched in December by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar means that Britain must prevent any new border even if there is no Brexit deal. The pact with EU negotiators was seen as a major victory for Mr Varadkar.

Opposition TDs now fear this work may be undone and, in fact, there may be no basis in law for the so-called backstop deal on the North.

Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesman Stephen Donnelly said: “The Irish Government’s view is that this backstop is unambiguous and comprehensive, ensuring that there will be no North-South border controls now or at any stage in the future. But many believe that there is wiggle room within what was agreed in December.”

Mr Varadkar will attend an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels today where Brexit is expected to be discussed on the sidelines of the summit.

Mr Donnelly said: “The backstop may be the only protection left against hard border controls on the island, and it feels as though it has just been weakened.”

Mr Harris said the December deal on the North must be honoured in full.

“We are fully satisfied that full legal effect will be given to the December agreement in any withdrawal agreement,” he said.

Speaking on the issue in Washington, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the backstop agreed in December will be given legal effect as part of the withdrawal agreement.

“Our preference is that the legally binding backstop would never be used and instead all of these issues would be solved through option A — a future EU-UK partnership,” he said.