Girl, 3, sexually assaulted on farm

A 42-year-old man confessed yesterday to three counts of sexually assaulting a girl in the shed of a farm in 1990.

The accused was aged around 15 at the time. The victim was aged around three.

The accused man was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The charges all stated that on an unknown date between January 1 and December 31, 1990, he touched a female in or around her vagina in a shed on a farm.

Alice Fawsitt, defence senior counsel, asked for a probation report to be prepared on the accused man which she said would address background issues.

Ms Fawsitt said the defendant had no previous convictions.

A victim impact statement will also have to be prepared.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin put sentencing back until June 14. There was no prosecution objection to the accused being remanded on continuing bail. No evidence was given on the background to the case.