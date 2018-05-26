Get your claws into culture events at Fota Wildlife Park

Outdoor concerts, educational weekends, arts workshops, and yoga are being staged to celebrate the 35th birthday of one of the country’s top visitor attractions.

The not-for-profit Fota Wildlife Park opened its gates in 1983 with the core values of conservation, research, and entertainment, and it is the latter that will be to the fore for the celebrations.

Music in Community will be presenting a series of presenting series of concerts at the wildlife park on June 10, July 12, and August 15, featuring a quartet of players from the Brandy Lane Orchestra with either Aine Whelan or Keeva O’Mahony taking up the vocals for the final set.

The quartet will perform a range of genres from well-known pop to rock anthems all of which have been given a classical twist.

Music in Community is a Cork-based organisation founded in 2014 to bring communities closer together. They deliver regular programmes in the Westgate Foundation and Marymount Hospice.

Each concert starts at 12pm at Cypress Lawn.

The park’s education department will run themed weekends across summer 2018, commencing with the ‘Mad Scientist Weekend’, which is run in conjunction with UCC and features, among others, a walk-through inflatable digestive system. This will take place on July 14/15.

Visitors will be able to meet a selection of Ireland’s terrestrial and aquatic inhabitants in the fun and interactive ‘Native Species’ weekend on July 28/29.

Meanwhile, on August 11/12, you can learn about insects and how important they are to us all during the Bug Bonanza.

These fun weekends will held in the main marquee from noon to 4pm daily.

Bikram Yoga Cork will run classes on four Sundays in July and August which are suitable for all ages.

The classes are, like other events, are included in the entry price, but booking is essential.

For a full list of events, visit the Fota website.