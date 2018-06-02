Gearing up for action-packed weekend

Cork is set to host thousands of visitors this weekend with a large number of events taking place across the city and county.

Tomorrow will see large crowds of participants and spectators take to the streets for the 2018 Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon, which has increased capacity to meet the growing demand.

There will be 3,000 people running the half marathon, 1,300 in the full marathon, and more than 650 relay teams, meaning a total participation of close to 8,000.

Roads will be closed from 5.30am to 6pm tomorrow to facilitate the event. The 2018 route remains relatively unchanged from last year. However this year the start of the half marathon will be located on Albert Rd, instead of from Monahan Rd as in previous years.

Despite forming part of the marathon route, the Jack Lynch tunnel remains open all day but with lane restrictions between 8am and 12pm. Access to the city centre is via the South City Link which will be open all day with lane restrictions from 8am to 12.30pm.

A full list of road closures and restrictions are available on the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon website.

The full and relay races will start at 8.30am, tomorrow, while the half marathon gets underway at 10.15am.

Bling, bling, they're here! Our gorgeous medals have arrived and we are thrilled with them. Hope you're looking forward to having one of these beauties round your neck next week! pic.twitter.com/Wnk9EYdhs0 — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) May 24, 2018

The events are starting slightly earlier this year to accommodate the annual Eucharistic Procession, held in honour of the Feast of Corpus Christi and now in its 93rd year, which gets underway at 4pm. Participants will assemble in the grounds of North Cathedral.

Race director Jim O’Donovan wished all participants the very best of luck and thanked those who make the event happen.

“I would like to thank our over 500 volunteers located around the course, from race stewards and officials to water-station staff and medical responders, who work tirelessly to make this event a success,” he said.

“The Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon would not be possible without their continued generosity. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the starting line.”

Meanwhile, the Cork Harbour Festival also takes place across the weekend, including its flagship event, the Ocean to City — An Rás Mor.

Some 200 boats and 600 participants from Ireland, the US, Holland, Germany, Spain, and Britain are set to participate in Ireland’s premier rowing race later today.

The event features races over four course distances: the 28km ocean course, 22km city course, 13km Monkstown course, and the 4km youth course, which all finish in Cork city centre. A special family-friendly event will be held by the finish line, featuring music, the festival market, and circus street performances from 3.30pm at Lapp’s Quay and the Port of Cork.

You know @oceantocity race day is nearly here when the finish line bunting is up - just the small matter of rowing or paddling 28km to get to it... pic.twitter.com/BNLAPvx2SN — CorkCityCentre (@corkcitycentre) May 30, 2018

The full festival programme of more than 70 events is available on the Cork Harbour Festival website.

Cork will also see an influx of sports fans this weekend. Cork take on Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7pm tonight, preceded by the minors at 5pm. On Monday, Cork City host a family fun day ahead of the League of Ireland clash with Derry City at Turner’s Cross, with kick off at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Dublin once again plays host to the Forbidden Fruit festival at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham including acts such as Justice, The War On Drugs, and Grizzly Bear.

Oh yes 👌🏻 25 new additions to this years @ForbiddenFFest 2018. Check out the day by day breakdown right here. Weekend & Day tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/9DTcfeXxZw 🎉 Summer is coming 😎🌞 pic.twitter.com/EBzX8qzBoR — Forbidden Fruit (@ForbiddenFFest) March 7, 2018

The Bloom in the Park gardening event continues in Phoenix Park until Monday.