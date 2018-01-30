Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí vow to ‘dismantle’ Kinahan crime cartel

Tuesday, January 30, 2018
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Security Correspondent

Key players in the Kinahan crime cartel will be brought before the courts in the near future, Dublin’s top garda has said.

Michael Barr, 35, was shot dead in Sunset House Pub on North Strand, Dublin, in April 2016.

Assistant commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Pat Leahy, said An Garda Síochána would “dismantle” the cartel, saying that no other result was “conceivable”.

He was speaking after gardaí secured their first conviction in relation to the estimated 14 murders linked to the so-called Kinahan-Hutch feud — all but two of them at the hands of the cartel.

Eamonn Cumberton, aged 30, from Mountjoy St in Dublin’s north inner city, had pleaded not guilty at the Special Criminal Court to the murder of Michael Barr in the Sunset House pub, in the north inner city, on April 25, 2016.

He was convicted after DNA from a Freddie Kruger mask and a baseball cap worn by one of three gunmen identified him.

Mr Leahy said it was not just footsoldiers of the Kinahan cartel who were being prosecuted.

“We talked about dismantling this organisation and we will dismantle this organisation — there is no other outcome conceivable in relation to this,” he said.

“Some of the people we are looking at will be before the courts in the near future and are not mere footsoldiers — they are key players in this organisation.”

Mr Leahy said the feud was not over.

“We have to keep focused,” he said. “We have to keep the resources in place and we will pursue it to the nth degree.”

He said families and communities, particularly in the north inner city, have suffered and he urged young men at risk of getting sucked in to turn their backs on it.

“Please do not get involved, even on the periphery of this feud,” said Mr Leahy.

“The minute you get involved you become a liability to these people and at some stage they will start looking at these liabilities and visit even more unhappiness on communities and families.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

HutchKinahanCrimeDublinGardai

Related Articles

Crimestoppers launch appeal for information on death of man in Mayo in 2017

A year of crime: Violence inflicted on young and old alike

Investigation finds equivalent of 2,000 crimes a month are committed by people on bail

Latest: Baby's leg broken by 30 shotgun pellets in feud shooting; Mother and teenager also injured

More in this Section

Just 18% get work out of JobPath scheme

Ed Sheeran concert risk over lighting row at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Plan to allow Oireachtas to decide abortion legislation

Dancing with the Stars: Anna will go on but Marty’s got magic on the dance floor


Breaking Stories

Pro Life Campaign says Government's 8th Amendment plan 'a sad and serious moment for our country'

Michelle O'Neill to become Sinn Féin deputy leader

Man, 64, last seen leaving church is found murdered in his Antrim home

Taoiseach: Without repealing the 8th Amendment, we can never change our abortion laws

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 27, 2018

    • 2
    • 12
    • 22
    • 24
    • 33
    • 41
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »