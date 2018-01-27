Gardaí to display pictures of seized jewellery online

Gardaí will shortly put pictures online of the items of jewellery, estimated to be worth €100,000, that they seized following the arrest of two people in Dublin.

A man aged 23 and a woman, aged 30 and with a British address, appeared in court yesterday in connection with the seizure, which was made as part of Operation Thor by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in Dublin.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of handling property suspected to be stolen in the course of a number of burglaries.

The haul included a large number of gold and silver bracelets and chains.

Individual photographs of the stolen items will be put online in the hope that gardaí can reunite them with their owners.

A Garda spokesman said people should always take photographs of valuable possessions, especially jewellery.

“Pictures should be taken of the owners wearing the items as proof they own them, and take close-ups as well. They should also make note of any inscriptions etc which might be on the inside of rings or watches.

“If it is a very valuable item it would also be important to keep the receipt because this would be needed for insurance purposes and it also added proof of ownership.”

Gardaí have been targeting organised crime gangs they believe are responsible for a number of burglaries around the countryside, as part of their winter phase of Operation Thor, and they have arrested a number of people in recent weeks.