Gardaí seek help to trace movements of crime car

Gardaí have appealed for help tracing the movements of a high-powered car which may be linked to a crime spree across Munster in recent weeks.

They recovered the black Saab 9-3 saloon in Carrignavar, north of Cork City, last Friday a short time after it was involved in a ramming incident at a Garda checkpoint.The car had been observed earlier driving through Whitechurch and Carrignavar villages at high speed.

At around 3.30pm, a Saab approached a checkpoint on the Old Mallow Road manned by members of the armed Regional Support Unit. A Garda jeep was rammed and the Saab sped off. Gardaí found it abandoned a short time later.

Gardaí have now appealed to the public for help tracing the movements of the car which is believed to have been involved in a number of crimes in Cork, Kerry, and Waterford in recent weeks. It was fitted with the registration plates, LJ55 VSY, when it was recovered but gardaí believe it may have had Irish registration plates on it at different times.

Anyone who saw the car in the Whitechurch or Carrignavar areas between 3.30pm and 4.30pm last Friday or saw it in the last number of weeks is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510.