Gardaí probe fight outside Cork house party

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing after a house party in Mayfield got out of control and resulted in fighting on the streets.

Val, a caller to the Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM, said she witnessed the fallout from the incident, and that her friend required stitches in hospital after his hand was “sliced wide open”.

She estimated that there were some 190 people at the party.

“It was all over social media and I’d say there was just too many people who had seen it and went up to the house to try to get in there,” she said. “There was a load of teenagers just out on the road fighting.”

Val said her friend was passing the house when he was attacked.

“He was just fighting with someone and he got his hand literally sliced wide open,” she said. “I didn’t see the start of it, I came because I got a phone call to say there was fighting up there and I ran up and there was blood all over him.”

She believes the trouble was caused by people who were refused admission to the party.

She said a number of different Garda vehicles responded to the incident.

“There were way too many of them to even count, there were cars coming out of everywhere,” she said, adding that two ambulances were also called.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that a 17-year-old boy was assaulted and received cuts to his head.

“He was taken to CUH as a precaution. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing,” said the Garda spokesperson.