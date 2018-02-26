Gardaí probe fatal beating of youth

Gardaí are trying to piece together the circumstances behind the savage murder of a 20-year-old man in Sligo town.

Gardaí investigating the savage murder of a 20-year-old man in Sligo town have charged a man in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before Donegal Town District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Jimmy Loughlin, a popular DJ, suffered severe injuries to his head after being attacked with what gardaí believe was a crow bar, wheel brace, or baseball bat.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in relation to his death and was being questioned by detectives.

Mr Loughlin, from Ballintogher, was found by gardaí at a house on Connolly St at 1.30pm on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area was sealed off pending the arrival of a Garda technical team and a State pathologist. The man’s body was later brought to Sligo University Hospital.

Deputy State pathologist Linda Mulligan carried out an autopsy in Sligo Hospital yesterday.

The deceased lived at the house with a number of other people. Detectives have tried to identify and speak to those who were there at the time.

A man was arrested a short time after the discovery and detained at Ballymote Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Tributes poured in over the weekend for Mr Loughlin, described as a “bright light snuffed out too soon” by one of his many friends.

“Jimmy had a great heart, a big smile and saw the good in everyone,” a friend said. “It is just so hard for us all to think that we will never see him again”.

He worked in McDonald’s in Sligo town and was a popular DJ at clubs in and around Sligo.

Fianna Fáil Sligo councillor Tom MacSharry said it was “an awful tragedy”, adding: “The entire community in Sligo is in shock and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.

Meanwhile, figures show the number of frontline garda managers and senior detectives in Dublin has been cut by 25% since 2010 — a drop that continued last year despite new recruitment.

Figures supplied to Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan show there were 96 inspectors in Dublin in 2010. This fell to 71 by the close of 2017, a reduction of 26%. It included a reduction from 83 in 2016, a drop of 14%.

A breakdown shows:

DMR East: 10 in 2010, 7 in 2016, remaining at 7 in 2017 (-30% since 2010);

DMR North: 21 in 2010, 13 in 2016 and 12 in 2017 (-43%)

DMR North Central: 16 in 2010, 15 in 2016 and down to 12 in 2017 (-25%);

DMR South: 16 in 2010, 14 in 2016 and 12 in 2017 (-25%);

DMR South Central: 17 in 2010, 18 in 2016 and 14 in 2017 (-18%);

DMR West: 16 in 2010, 16 in 2016 and 14 in 2017 (-12%).

Antoinette Cunningham, president of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, said: “AGSI is aware of the low numbers of Inspectors in certain areas and capacity is a matter we have raised repeatedly.”