Gardaí offer ‘assurances’ to man who left scene of Mallow murder

Gardaí continue to search for a man who left the scene of the murder of Conor Quinn in Mallow, Co Cork, on Thursday night.

Investigators yesterday took the unusual step of offering public assurances to the man in a bid to encourage him to contact gardaí, and believe that dashcams mounted on passing cars may contain footage that will aid their investigation.

Mr Quinn, 24, who was a Galway native living in Killavullen, 10km east of Mallow, suffered fatal injuries when he was stabbed in an altercation on Bridge St in the town centre at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Paramedics on the scene tended to Mr Quinn before he was rushed to Cork University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is understood he was socialising at the Cahirmee Horse Fair in nearby Buttevant earlier in the day.

Gardaí called on any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí have carried out a number searches and inquiries in relation to this incident. We are now anxious to speak to a male who we believe was present with the deceased when he sustained his injuries,” gardaí said.

“Gardaí are aware of the background circumstances which precipitated to the engagement and we can assure that any person that comes forward will be dealt with professionally in accordance with the law.”

Garda forensic examination at scene of a killing at Bridge St. Mallow, Co. Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

An autopsy on the body of the Loughrea native was concluded yesterday afternoon, and while gardaí said they would not release the results for operational reasons, they upgraded the investigation into Mr Quinn’s death to a murder inquiry.

The scene of the crime on Bridge St, along the N72 Dungarvan to Killarney road, was closed to traffic yesterday to facilitate a technical examination, and a search for the murder weapon. Garda forensic teams scoured the surrounding areas, including the banks of the Blackwater river, as part of their search for evidence.

With the murder having taken place during daylight hours, and given the crime scene’s location along a busy national road, gardaí are hopeful that passing motorists may have unwittingly captured crucial footage on dashcams that may play a pivotal role in the investigation.

Investigators last night appealed specifically to anyone with a dashcam who was travelling in and around Mallow between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday to contact them.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the murder is asked to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Friends and family took to social media to express their shock at the murder.

Conor Quinn

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man has died in hospital nearly a week after being assaulted in Waterford.

The 27-year-old received a number of head injuries as a result of the assault which occurred at the junction of John St and The Manor at approximately 3am on Saturday, July 7.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital where he died yesterday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and questioned by gardaí.

He was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone with information and to any person who may have witnessed this assault to contact the Gardaí at Waterford 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.