Gardaí investigating Anastasia Kriegel murder await on forensic tests

Gardaí are waiting for forensic results on items removed from the scene where teenager Anastasia Kriegel was murdered to see if they were used in her death.

The Garda Technical Bureau gathered a number of potential weapons from the derelict house where the 14-year-old was found and are now conducting DNA and fingerprint tests on them.

Anastasia, also known as Ana, was found naked and with severe injuries, including to her head, by gardaí at disused farmhouses adjoining St Catherine’s Park in Lucan, west Dublin, at lunchtime on Thursday.

A postmortem, conducted overnight on Thursday, confirmed the schoolgirl, reported missing on Monday night, had been beaten to death with an implement and suffered severe injuries to her head.

Tests are under way to determine whether she had also been sexually assaulted.

The forensic examinations are one part of a massive investigation led by Lucan Garda Station, assisted by experienced murder detectives attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Garda forensic team at the scene outside a deserted building in Lucan.

Officers are trying to establish who Ana was with at the time she was last seen at St Catherine’s Park, which was around 5.30pm on Monday.

Ana, from Newtown Park in Leixlip, had gone to the area with friends and is thought to have hung around with other school friends there.

Leixlip is on the Kildare side of the 200-acre park, while her remains were found in the Lucan area, on the Dublin side.

It is not clear what happened after 5.30pm and whether Ana walked off on her own or had arranged to meet someone.

The disused farmhouses are about 1km away from where she was last seen, though she could have taken some shortcuts through the park.

Gardai at the scene at a derelict house and farmyard on the Clonee Road, Lucan.

The park is a hangout spot for teenagers, as are the disused farmhouses.

This may complicate the forensic examination of the scene, as the DNA and fingerprints of multiple people could be present, including on the items that have been removed for examination.

Flowers were left at the scene on Thursday and again yesterday, as the Technical Bureau continued a detailed examination inside and outside the buildings.

The Dublin West divisional search team also continued searches of the nearby area for anything else of evidential value.

It was the search team that discovered the remains at lunchtime on Thursday, after two days of searches in the area.

Her family had reported her missing around 8pm on Monday.