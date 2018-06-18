Gardaí in appeal to taxi driver over machete murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of a Polish man in Co Cork have issued a specific appeal for a taxi driver who dropped passengers in the area in the hours before the attack to contact them.

They believe this man, who collected three women from a pub in the Wilton area of the city at around midnight on June 9, and who dropped them in the Waterfall area, may have crucial information about the movements of the gang or the vehicle linked to the savage killing of Mikolaj Wilk near Ballincollig around 3am last Sunday.

Detectives have spoken to the three women. They have confirmed that the taxi was booked via a taxi app. The driver dropped the women to three addresses in the Waterfall area between midnight and 12.30am.

A Garda spokesman urged the driver to contact the incident room at Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200.

Gardaí sealed off roads at 6am yesterday to search gullies, ditches, and fields between the murder scene and the location about 6km by road south where the getaway car was found burning.

However, their investigation, which has an international dimension, has yet to establish a motive, with work ongoing to identify potential suspects.

Mr Wilk, a 35-year-old father of two who ran his own gardening business, was hacked to death by four masked men armed with machetes who entered his home at Bridge House, Maglin, south of Ballincollig, at 3am on June 10.

With his wife, Elzbieta, and their two children, both aged under six, nearby, he suffered horrific injuries to his entire body.

Despite the best efforts of the gardaí, who were on the scene within five minutes of the alarm being raised, of the paramedics who rushed him to Cork University Hospital (CUH), and of the medics who worked on him on arrival at the hospital, Mr Wilk was pronounced dead at 5.30am.

An autopsy confirmed he died from extensive slash injuries. Sources say he suffered a horrendous death, the nature of which shocked even the most experienced detectives. Elzbieta, who suffered slash injuries, was discharged from CUH at the weekend after surgery last week to repair severe tendon damage to her fingers.

Mr Wilk’s remains have been released to his family. It is understood arrangements are being made for the repatriation of his body, for burial to Poland.

More than €20,000 has been pledged to the GoFundMe account set up to help the Wilk family.