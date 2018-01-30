Gardaí hunt man after attempted post office raid

Gardaí are hunting for a lone raider who fled empty-handed after an attempted armed robbery at a post office in Cork.
The suspect, seen pacing outside Grenagh post office shortly before 9am was confronted at the door.
A struggle ensued and the man fled on foot towards the local church.
Inspector Gary McPolin said the man, armed with a small silver firearm, dropped a screwdriver and a plastic bag.
The items are being forensically examined.
No cash was taken and no one was injured but the postmaster was said to be shaken after facing a third incident, of its kind within eight years.
Gardaí were examining CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door enquiries last night.
Insp McPolin appealed for anyone who may have seen the raider or anyone with CCTV systems in the area, or for anyone with dash-cams, to contact Gardaí.
Motorists on the main Cork to Mallow road around that time may also have witnessed suspicious activity, he said.
The suspect, who spoke with a Cork accent, was described as being around 5’ 6”.
He was wearing a hoodie, with the hood pulled up, a baseball hat, a scarf or a snood over his face, silver or grey tracksuit pants, black runners and a blue/green puffa jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Gurranabraher or Blarney.
