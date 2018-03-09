Gardaí called over abusive patient in hospital emergency department

Fifty patients were in a hospital emergency department when a woman was so abusive that gardaí were called.

She then turned her abuse on one of the female officers, saying: “You think you are great in your uniform. You are too small to be a guard, you dirty fucking tramp.”

That was the verbal outburst from Mary Cash in front of 50 people in the waiting room at St Mary’s Orthopaedic Hospital, Garda Aoife Walsh testified at Cork District Court.

Cash, 33, who was living at Harlands Rd, Cork, and now in Dunmanway, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour which could have caused a breach of the peace.

Judge Olann Kelleher told defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, that the accused was at risk of prison and she should be sworn in to hear if she had anything to say to Garda Walsh yesterday.

Asked what she now had to say, Cash said: “Sorry.”

She then got into a discussion with Judge Kelleher about what happened.

“I hurt my ankle,” she said. “They asked me to leave. I refused to leave. I had a pain in my leg,” she said.

Judge Kelleher imposed a three-month sentence on Cash, 33, but he suspended it for two years.