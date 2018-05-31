Home»Today's Stories

Gardaí believe people know information about Cameron Reilly's death

Thursday, May 31, 2018

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Gardaí in Louth have made a fresh appeal for information in relation to last weekend’s murder of teenager Cameron Reilly.

The student’s body was found at Rivervale, Dunleer, at 8.30am on Saturday.

He had suffered neck injuries.

The 18-year-old had been socialising with up to 20 young people in the area on Friday night and was seen visiting a takeaway at 12.30am on Saturday.

Officers are still searching for his mobile phone, believing it may contain details of text or social media messages from his would-be attackers.

Superintendent Andrew Watters of Drogheda Garda Station yesterday said young people may have consumed alcohol and drugs on Friday and Saturday morning, but emphasised: “That is not the primary concern or the primary focus of this investigation.

“The primary focus of this investigation is to establish for Cameron’s family the truth as to what happened to Cameron.”

 

He said finding Cameron’s iPhone, an 8 Plus model with a distinctive black and lime green cover, was key to the investigation.

He also said gardaí “genuinely and firmly believed” there was vital information in the community in Dunleer regarding Cameron’s death.

The superintendent appealed to people with information to contact gardaí, parents or teachers.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, gardaí believe they have prevented a likely gangland attack after seizing a semi-automatic shotgun during a handover in west Dublin.

Garda specialist units observed the firearm being passed between people inside separate cars under surveillance. Armed units swooped and arrested a 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.

In follow-up searches, drugs with an estimated street value of around €1m were seized along with a sum of cash. The drugs included 6kgs of heroin, worth around €900,000 on the street, and 2kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of €140,000. A quantity of mixing agent was seized with the heroin.

The operation was led by the Special Crime Task Force, part of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.


