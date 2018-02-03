Garda whistleblowers make 11 disclosures in 2017

Garda whistleblowers made 11 protected disclosures last year, and there were more complaints of bullying within the force in 2017 than in the previous two years combined, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Figures released to this newspaper under the Freedom of Information Act show that two dedicated managers in An Garda Síochána received 11 protected disclosures from whistleblowers within the force in 2017.

Gardaí are prevented by law from revealing any of the details of the whistleblowers’ submissions, including the identities of the whistle-blowers or the substance of their disclosure.

In a separate release to this newspaper, An Garda Síochána revealed that there were nine formal complaints of bullying made within the force last year which is the highest since 2014 when an equal number of bullying claims were made.

Last year’s total is three times the total of such complaints made in 2016, and more than double the four submitted in 2015. There were seven such complaints in 2013 and nine in 2012.

However, there were no complaints of either harassment or sexual harassment in 2017, or the year before it.

The information released by An Garda Síochána shows that there have been three complaints of sexual harassment in the force since 2012, the last of which was made in 2015.

An Garda Síochána refused this newspaper’s request for a breakdown of the location of each complaint, arguing that “the release of this information broken down to county level will allow for a person to become more identifiable locally and within the Garda organisation” and would, therefore, breach an obligation to protect the complainant’s identity.

An Garda Síochána said two policies are in place to deal with allegations of bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment in the force.

“In relation to civilian members the ‘Dignity at Work and anti-bullying, harassment and sexual harassment policy for the Irish Civil Service’, issued by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, is a civil service-wide policy which is applied to civilian staff working within an Garda Síochána,” said a garda freedom of information officer.

“With regard to Garda members, I can advise that a separate policy ‘Working Together to Create A Positive Working Environment’ applied.

“This booklet outlines the Policy and Procedures of the Garda Síochána for dealing with bullying, harassment and sexual harassment in the workplace.”