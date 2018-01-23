Garda punched in face during ‘volatile situation’ in Cork

A garda was punched in the face by a man trying to prevent the arrest of two other men during a volatile situation at Douglas St in Cork.

Daniel Leahy, of Stoneview, Blarney, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger, engaging in threatening behaviour and wilfully obstructing Garda Aidan O’Sullivan and Garda Gerard O’Donovan.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said it was alleged that Leahy struck Garda O’Sullivan in the face with his fist.

“It was a very volatile situation,” the inspector said.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said, “He was not alone in this. Others involved in the incident were known to gardaí at the time and this accused was not. That is not to blame others but he may have been susceptible to others. He is improving generally in his circumstances.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he could do 100 hours of community service instead of four months in prison.

Insp Kennelly said: “Gardaí responded to a call of an alleged assault at Douglas St after 9pm on August 24.

“Gardaí spoke to the defendant and another man. Daniel Leahy became abusive and was intoxicated and a danger to himself and others. He was abusive and threatening.

“Gardaí had to deploy pepper-spray on Mr Leahy who struck Garda O’Sullivan in the face with his face. He was conveyed to the Bridewell where he continued with his tirade of abusive and threatening language.

“The incident became so volatile and dangerous that gardaí had to seek assistance from mobile units across Cork city.”

Leahy also pleaded guilty to a trespass where he and others climbed into a yard to continue their drinking.