Garda faces theft charges

A Garda was served with a book of evidence on two theft charges yesterday.

Paul Mulcair, aged 43, of Kinsale Garda station, was formally arrested for the purpose of charging at Cork District Court by Inspector Fergal Foley in December last.

Insp Foley returned to Cork District Court yesterday and confirmed that he had served a book of evidence on Paul Mulcair.

State solicitor, John Brosnan, then applied on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions to have the accused sent forward for trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to the circuit court on April 23.

It will then be a matter for that court to set a date for the trial of the case before a judge and jury.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, asked on behalf of colleague Dan Murphy, solicitor, for free legal aid to be extended for counsel to represent Paul Mulcair at the circuit court.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on continuing bail.

Conditions require him to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the complainants in the case.

No details were given yesterday on the background to the alleged offences.

Paul Mulcair is charged with stealing €500 cash belonging to a named man at Eastern Road, Kinsale, Co Cork, on September 29, 2015, and stealing €2,000 cash from another named man at Haven Hill, Kinsale, on November 27, 2015.

Both charges were brought contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft Offences) Act.

The case had been adjourned to last Friday because of the dangerous weather conditions caused by Storm Emma.