Home»Today's Stories

Garda counsel on ‘red alert’ over Maurice McCabe allegation

Thursday, January 25, 2018
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Security Correspondent

Garda counsel were on “red alert” after they read the seriousness of the allegations being levelled by Sergeant Maurice McCabe against senior officers.

The Disclosures Tribunal was told that if the allegations stuck there would be “severe consequences” not just for the officers, but their families and future generations of their families.

The tribunal is examining if former commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan relied on unjustified grounds to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins inquiry in 2015, which was investigating his complaints of poor policing in Cavan/Monaghan and allegations of corruption and malpractice against five senior officers.

Colm Smyth, lead barrister for both Ms O’Sullivan and the five officers at the O’Higgins commission, told the tribunal that Garda counsel faced an “impossible task” as they only had their first consultation with gardaí three days before the O’Higgins inquiry began.

He said that when he read the so-called core booklet — a document setting out the main issues the commission would investigate — a document by Sgt McCabe “sprung out” given its very serious allegations, including corruption, against the officers.

Mr Smyth said this document caused counsel “considerable alarm” and added: “We were on red alert.”

He said his clients were in a “very bad way” and were under “strain and anxiety” since the allegations were made in 2008.

He said there was “nothing more serious” for a garda than to be accused of corruption.

The tribunal has been trying to establish how and why Garda counsel, based on documentation as well as factual input from their clients, and under instructions of Ms O’Sullivan, attacked Sgt McCabe’s motivation and credibility (and for a time his integrity) and how a mistake happened in which Sgt McCabe was accused of making allegations in order to effectively blackmail a senior officer.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Disclosures Tribunal

Related Articles

Analysis: Nóirín O’Sullivan leaves a trail of questions in her wake at Disclosures Tribunal

Garda memo was attempt ’belittle and isolate’ Maurice McCabe, his lawyer tells Charleton Tribunal

'I don't believe there was an attack launched on Sgt McCabe,' Nóirín O'Sullivan tells Charleton Tribunal

Michael Clifford: Questions persist over Nóirín O’Sullivan’s evidence

More in this Section

‘Baby John’ appeal revives rumours of extra-marital affairs

Average Airbnb host in Ireland earns €3,500 per year

Noirin O’Sullivan challenged on McCabe claims

IRFU: Clubs using drones to record training sessions and matches breaking the law


Breaking Stories

European pilot group demanding Ryanair meet unions collectively, reports

Gardaí appeal for information about missing 16-year-old boy from Dublin

No Jackpot winner but someone is €250k richer thanks to Lotto Plus 2

Make talks compromises public call as Stormont parties return to negotiations

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

    • 2
    • 7
    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »