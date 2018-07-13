Garda CCTV used to prove man was dealing ecstasy tablets

Garda surveillance cameras were used to prove a case against a man for dealing ecstasy tablets in Cork City centre in the early hours of the morning.

Adam Corcoran, 23, of Cois na Mara, Ballincollig, Co Cork, denied dealing ecstasy tablets. He said he had the 19 tablets and some broken fragments for his consumption and was not dealing them to anyone.

However, Garda Shane Coakley said there was Garda surveillance coverage of the drug dealing on Oliver Plunkett St at around 3am on June 18, 2016.

Mr Corcoran said he was on anything from five to 12 ecstasy tablets a night at the time and everything he was caught with was for himself.

Inspector John Deasy said the CCTV clearly showed him dealing by shuffling through his pockets and handing something to different people before Garda Coakley arrested him in possession of the bag of ecstasy.

Mr Corcoran said: “I don’t accept that. I understand that is your opinion. But I wasn’t dealing tablets that night.” He said he borrowed money from two friends, bought the tablets from a woman, and then gave the two men change but that he didn’t supply tablets to anyone.

Judge John King said he was satisfied from the evidence that Mr Corcoran was dealing at the time.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the defendant had a troubled background with serious addictions but had been clean of drugs now for more than a year and was doing much better.

Judge King said he would put sentencing back for two months for a probation report. However, he warned of the possibility of a jail term particularly as Mr Corcoran faced sentencing for a robbery, also in 2016.

Inspector Deasy said Mr Corcoran produced a knife during the robbery of a pizza slice from a man at Paradise Place, Cork city, on July 28, 2016. The inspector said two men were eating pizza on the street when Mr Corcoran asked for them to give the pizza to him. They refused and eventually he stood in front of one of them, took out a knife, and demanded it.