Gambler stole €40,000 of jewellery

Friday, April 27, 2018
By Liam Heylin

A gambler snatched €40,000 of diamond engagement rings from a jewellers in Fermoy, Co Cork.

Yesterday, he was given a five-year suspended jail term.

Roman Costica, aged 44, of 1 Cannonbrook Avenue, Lucan, Dublin, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Costica pleaded guilty to theft at Barnes Jewellers, 44 Patrick St, Fermoy, Co Cork, on August 15th, 2017.

The stolen jewellery consisted of 14, 18-carat, white-gold diamond engagement rings.

Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed the sentence, which he suspended in full.

Detective Garda Denis Ryan said the defendant stole the tray of rings last August. The accused has never worked in Ireland and has been living here for 22 years.

A Romanian interpreter was assigned to assist him for the case.

Judge O’Brien said the case came in the middle to upper range for such offences. Aggravating factors consisted of the premeditation by the accused in carrying out the crime and the high value of the jewellery.

Detective Garda Ryan said the premeditation was clear from the fact that Costica had gone to the jewellers a number of days before the theft. He said the insurance premium of the owners had increased since this theft.

The judge noted Costica had shown remorse and that he was extremely sorry for committing the crime.



