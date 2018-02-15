Futuristic €115bn National Framework Plan aims to modernise the country

The Government’s ambitious plan to transform the country is great in theory but rural Ireland must not be forgotten, writes Elaine O’Loughlin.

It is the 25-year plan that will see billions of euro pumped into transport, jobs, education, health, roads, railways and airports.

Tomorrow the Government, through its Ireland 2040 initiative will outline how it wants the country to look in the decades ahead when the population is expected to have grown by one million people.

In that time an extra 550,000 homes will be required, while there will be a need to create an additional 660,000 jobs.

And so the Government, in a bid to answer where we will live, how we will travel, where we will be taught, and what services will be available for the sick and elderly, has come up with a national planning framework dubbed ‘Ireland 2040 — Our Plan’.

In the first 10 years of this forward-thinking plan, €115bn will be invested in infrastructure, including a new national children’s hospital, an expansion of the Dart as well as the building of schools, social housing and Garda stations.

And what for rural Ireland? Country dwellers have already seen the boarding up of post offices, Garda stations and smaller bank branches.

They have been stymied by a lack of connectivity and the reneging on the introduction of broadband. They have seen farmers seek part-time work elsewhere out of necessity and the young generation move away to third-level education never to return.

It is unsurprising that this exasperated group is not holding out much hope for what could simply become an updated version of many failed strategic plans of past governments.

However, rural Ireland is also a vibrant place to live, full of people who have a deep attachment to the land, the soil, the village, the town where in many cases generations of their family have eked out a living.

All they ask for is a little support to allow them access education, healthcare and jobs.

Under-investment, many warn, will simply lead to a vicious circle which encourages abandonment of areas and in turn leads to further reductions in funding.

Some of the details of the Government’s long-term initiative have been well flagged ahead of tomorrow’s grand unveiling. The plan can be divided into two parts, the 10-year development plan and the longer-term national framework which will extend out to 2040.

Cork, for example will get a new acute hospital and there will be three elective-only facilities created — one in Dublin, one in the west and one in the south. The national children’s hospital and the national maternity hospital have also been brought into the package.

The much-anticipated €850m motorway linking Cork with Limerick is expected to get the green light under the 10-year plan.

Other proposals expected to be in the plan are an extension of Dart services to Drogheda and Dublin Airport will be given a second runway.

However, many TDs, including some rural Fine Gael backbenchers, after getting sight of the Government’s draft version of the National Planning Framework when it was published in the autumn, expressed shock that an imaginary line had been drawn from Dublin to Galway and everything above that line had been ignored.

Those under the line and living in rural areas also claimed that they had been forgotten about with a focus on larger regional centres and the main cities.

Indeed, in recent months it has been acknowledged that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy have significantly tinkered with the plan to give it more of a regional edge.

Such was the furious response to the draft plan, that Independent TDs and members of several political parties set up the National Planning Framework Coalition led by Alan Kelly, Éamon Ó Cuív, Michael Fitzmaurice and Eoin Ó Broin.

Mr Kelly said: “This plan has taken three years to write, it has had much consultations, views etc and we believe that is all a very important process.

“How can in the space of three to four weeks the whole plan be, to quote the Taoiseach, ‘substantially changed’, how can all the components, all the research all the population analysis, all have changed so quickly in the space of a couple of weeks?”

Mr Ó Cuív called for the establishment of a cross-party committee similar to the one which examined the future of the healthcare service through the Sláintecare report.

“We have to remember that we are talking about a 23-year plan and whatever happens in that period there is one thing certain — there will be changes of government, there will be changes here in Leinster House and what we need to do is get the biggest consensus we can and to ensure that all of the largest parties and others are bought into the plan,” said Mr Ó Cuív.

Whether enough has been done to dispel the notion that the Cabinet — led by two Dublin ministers — has taken the usual Dublin-centric view of the country when devising the plan remains to be seen.

The decision to bring the Cabinet on a jaunt to Sligo tomorrow to announce the plan signals that the northwest has been drafted back into the framework.

However, speaking in Dublin last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that the plan must be realistic.

“When I hear people talking about turning every town into a city and every village into a town, and railways to everywhere, that would not be viable and would require massive subvention at the expense of our health budget and our education budget,” said Mr Varadkar.

However, Seamus Boland CEO of Irish Rural Link says those living outside major cities and towns simply want balanced regional development and believes rural dwellers are realistic about what can be delivered.

“We don’t need a hospital in every town and village, for example. In fact what we need is a comprehensive hospital system linked to the best hospitals in the world,” he said.

Mr Boland says population hubs of 30,000 to 40,000 must be created which would allow for the creation of centres of employment for those living in rural areas, but this would also require a significant investment in rural transport links.

Any plan cannot be orientated towards the bottom line as people living in rural Ireland are tired of hearing the crudest cost/ benefit arguments employed against investing in rural infrastructure and access.

This is the view of Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack who says that a strategy of underinvestment can become a self- fulfilling argument for further under-investment.

“It’s nonsensical to hear someone say that it doesn’t make sense to invest in a rural area because the population base there doesn’t justify that. That non-investment then leads to more people deciding not to live in the rural area and to live in the urban or suburban environment instead.

“That leads to another fall in the rural population and so the next time we come to decisions or a review about a capital spending plan the same economist says ‘But the population in County X has fallen again so we’re throwing good money after bad – let’s build another multi-billion Luas line in Dublin’,” said Mr McCormack.

‘Rural Ireland is dead and gone, it’s with O’Leary in the grave’ cannot become the lament of those living outside urban areas.

A small bit of imaginative thinking, targeted supports and a realisation that rural Ireland is a vital part of the fabric of this country would easily prevent an updating of the famous line penned by a Sligo poet more than 100 years ago.