Home»Today's Stories

Fund for abuse survivors won’t be extended

Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Niall Murray, Education Correspondent

Supports from the €110m fund administered by Caranua are not to be extended beyond survivors of institutional child abuse, Education Minister Richard Bruton has decided.

Richard Bruton
Richard Bruton

His department has concluded that the statutory fund, which is still short over €7m of the amount promised by at least one religious order, will be fully spent on services for past residents of institutions for whom it was originally intended.

There had been calls during a review of the fund’s administration to widen the eligibility to other survivors, such as those who had been through mother and baby homes, Magdalene laundries, the Bethany home in Dublin, or other institutions.

The Department of Education review allowed for such expansions to be considered only if it first established there was likely to be an underspend of the existing fund.

The application of several possible scenarios indicated that the entire fund will be used up through supporting people covered under the original eligibility criteria. These are people who qualify as former residents of the institutions which were covered by the Residential Institutions Redress Board.

While Caranua set a target of reaching half the estimated 12,000 living residential survivors in 2016, it has so far made payments to 5,068 people. They have received €72.5m to assist with a range of services, most of it for housing (€51.3m) and health (€19.7m) needs, with the rest going on education and exceptional needs.

After accounting for applications on hand and anticipated applications at the end of 2017, totalling €17.5m, and future administration costs, it was estimated that €8.7m would remain to be distributed for recipients.

The review was carried out in accordance with a provision in the 2012 law establishing Caranua to administer the fund. It concluded it was clear there would be no underspend of the fund by those currently eligible to apply to it for support.

“Until the fund is exhausted, it ought to continue to be used for the benefit of those survivors who meet the criteria originally devised,” it said.

Caranua chairman David O’Callaghan said last night that the review’s options recommended for future management of the fund will be considered before it responds.

These included continuing a €15,000 cap on supports an individual can receive, despite some submissions to the review advocating it be lifted or increased. Another option is for more intensive planning of how remaining funds are distributed, with a suggestion of extra steps to ensure services are made available on a needs basis and as fairly as possible.

Separately, Mr Bruton is seeking abuse survivors’ views on the format and subjects for discussion in a public forum to consider their opinions about how the State has responded to the issue of institutional abuse.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Richard BrutonChild Abuse

More in this Section

Parents ask for ‘sparkle and colour’ for Ana’s funeral

Simon Harris may fast-track abortion law

Fine Gael: Extend confidence and supply deal

‘Limited’ dental scheme under fire


Breaking Stories

Govt may allow Northern Ireland women to have abortions in the Republic of Ireland

Gardaí believe young girl may have witnessed Cameron Reilly murder

Gardaí investigate 'sudden death' of man found on Dublin street

Gardaí to trial new 'summer uniform' at three stations

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 22
    • 30
    • 39
    • 45
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »