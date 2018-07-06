From jigs to reels: Flatley does it all in silver screen debut with Blackbird

The name’s Flatley, Michael Flatley.

Fermoy’s famous fleet-footed resident has swapped dancing jigs for cinema reels and has written, produced, directed, and starred in his own espionage thriller, which has recently finished production.

While a release date for Blackbird has yet to be announced, Flatley has posted the film’s poster to Twitter.

Michael Flatley in character as Victor Blackley in scenes from his upcoming movie ‘Blackbird’, which is in post-production.

“I’ve dreamt of making a movie since I was 7 years old. Nothing great is ever easy but Nothing is Impossible!! Job Done!!!” Flatley tweeted.

In the movie, Flatley portrays troubled secret agent Victor ‘Blackbird’ Blackley, who abruptly retires from service and opens a luxurious nightclub in the Caribbean in an attempt to escape his past.

Michael Flatley says he has wanted to make a film since the age of seven.

However, the film synopsis teases that “an old flame arrives and reignites love in his life but she brings danger with her”.

The film also features The Dark Knight star Eric Roberts, Sleeping with the Enemy actor Patrick Bergin, Ian Beattie, known for his role as Ser Meryn Trant in Game of Thrones , and Rachel Warren as Brea.

Patrick Bergin, Michael Flatley, and Lara Lemon in the upcoming movie ‘Blackbird’.

It was co-produced by Flatley’s Dance Lord production company

Flatley was recently in the news after his Co Cork mansion, which was for sale, was removed from property websites.

While he has attempted to sell the 12-bed Georgian home at Castlehyde on the outskirts of Fermoy, the mansion was taken offline in December after two years on the market with a guide price of €20m.

Flatley bought the mansion, which sits on 150 acres of riverside land, in 1999 for a reported €3.8m.