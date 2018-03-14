Four sent for trial over Cork cocaine lab

Four people charged in connection with an alleged cocaine extraction laboratory in a Bantry holiday home have been sent forward for trial, including on some new charges.

Dean Gilsenan, of 2 Kilmahuddrick Green, Clondalkin, Dublin 22; his father, William Gilsenan, of the same address; Seán McManus of 32 Burrowfield Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13; and Molly Sloyan, of 4B Buenosaires, Benidorm, Alicante, Spain, each faced two charges under Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Yesterday at Skibbereen District Court, books of evidence were served on all four, with Judge Mary Dorgan also informed of new charges in the case.

Det Garda Colin O’Mahony said two new charges, under Section 3 and Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, had been applied in the case of Mr McManus, with a new Section 15A charge also levelled against Dean Gilsenan, William Gilsenan and Molly Sloyan.

The court heard each made no reply to the charges when put to them.

All four were sent forward for trial at the next session of Cork Circuit Criminal Court starting April 24.

It follows the initial operation conducted by officers from the West Cork and Cork City Drug Units and the Garda Regional Support Unit at Seascape, Dromleigh near Bantry on November 26 last.

Bleached cocaine worth €70,000 was found on the property and gardaí have alleged it was the scene of a cocaine extraction operation with an international dimension.

William Gilsenan had already been released on bail on terms and conditions set by the High Court on December 19.

His sister-in-law, Martina Proctor, who put forward an independent surety regarding his initial bail submission, assured the court the same €15,000 surety was in place with regard to the latest granting of bail by Judge Dorgan, extending the existing conditions handed down by the High Court which includes daily signing on at Clondalkin Garda Station and the observation of a curfew.

Patrick Horan, solicitor for Dean Gilsenan, said his client had been in custody since November 26 and was making a fresh bail application.

However, Judge Dorgan refused the application, referring to the seriousness of the charges and the gardaí’s claim that he could be a flight risk.

He was remanded in custody, as was Mr McManus. His barrister, Hannah Cahill, said she was not making a formal application for bail but her client reserved the right to do so in the circuit court.

Ms Cahill said Ms Sloyan had previously been granted bail by the High Court but had not taken it up.

Judge Dorgan extended the terms of that High Court Bail order and Ms Sloyan was remanded in custody on the same terms.

Legal aid for all four people was extended to allow for both senior and junior counsel for each at the forthcoming trial.