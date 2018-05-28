Footbridges planned for busy inter-city Cork route

A design consultant has been appointed to create two single-span footbridges on a busy inter-city route.

Public safety concerns have prompted Cork County Council to prioritise the construction of pedestrian amenities in Castlemartyr village.

The proposed bridges will cross the River Kiltha on the Cork-Waterford-Rosslare N25 road at an intersection with the Mogeely/ Ladysbridge local road.

Over 15,000 vehicles daily pass through the village where existing footpaths are less than 1m-wide.

The proposed footbridges across the River Kiltha have completed the public consultation process and the council said it hopes to complete ground investigations throughout June.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland will provide funding, which has yet to be fully determined.

The finished works are expected to be incorporated into current €3m road and footpath restoration works under way in Castlemartyr. The small village handles over 15,000 vehicles per day.

With increased traffic lane requirements completed, council officials fear pedestrians are at risk of being struck by the mirrors of passing cars or HGVs.

Pedestrians are forced to step onto the carriageway when other pedestrians approach while there are also reported difficulties negotiating wheelchairs or prams.

Furthermore, most of the village’s population live on the eastern side of the bridge and have to cross the river to access shops and amenities.

The proposed installations include a bank-to-bank clear span of 10m at each location and a 1.4m-high railing for cyclists.

A deck width of 2m will allow shared pedestrian and cycle space, while vertical guard rails will prevent climbing.

Councillor at an East Cork Municipal District meeting unanimously welcomed the development, with Cllr Danielle Twomey saying the footbridge scheme would “mean so much to many people”.

Meanwhile, the council has also commenced the design process for a footbridge spanning the Dissour river at the eastern approach to the neighbouring village of Killeagh, also on the Rosslare euro-route.

The road spanning the river has no footpath on one side, compelling pedestrians either to cross the N25 and an adjoining road or remain vulnerable to heavy traffic.