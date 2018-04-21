Five young men charged over violent disorder

Five young men were arrested and charged yesterday with engaging in violent disorder at Skehard Rd in Cork just over a year ago.

Detective Garda David O’Callaghan formally arrested the five for the purpose of charging them at Cork District Court. Four were dealt with in open court and a fifth at a juvenile sitting.

Inspector John Deasy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that the cases against the four should be dealt with by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Brandon Burke, aged 21, of 33 Ringmahon Ave, Mahon, Cork; Stephen Carey, aged 18, of 43 St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon; Aaron Cotter, aged 18, of 9 St Michael’s Lawn, Mahon; and Ryan Dorgan, aged 20, of 2 Mahon Drive, Mahon, were each charged with engaging with others in a violent disorder that would have put someone in fear for their personal safety at Skehard Rd, Blackrock, on March 16, 2017.

Ryan Dorgan faces an additional charge of assault causing harm to another young man during the alleged incident.

The cases were adjourned by Judge Marie Keane until June 1 for the purpose of service of books of evidence on the accused. Aaron Cotter’s case was adjourned until July 6 for the same purpose to allow for exams.

Det Garda O’Callaghan also charged a 16-year-old with engaging in violent disorder and assault causing harm.

This teenager was brought before Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin at a juvenile sitting of Cork District Court. He was remanded on bail on the charges until May 11, on the application of Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan.

His name cannot be published as he is under the age of 18. The case against the 16-year-old will be dealt with at district court level.