First all-female Subbuteo set promotes women’s soccer

The first all-female Subbuteo set reflects the rapid growth of women’s football.

The English FA and the game’s maker, Hasbro, revealed the limited-edition version of the table-football game ahead of the SSE Women’s FA Cup final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium on May 5. The figures wear the colours of the finalists, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The FA said the new version supported its objective to tackle barriers within the women’s game.

The set includes 22 outfield players and six substitutes, each hand-moulded and painted with their own characteristics.

The classic Subbuteo box has also been given a new design, with the female footballers placed front and centre.

The set is not available to buy, but fans will have the opportunity to win one, via FA social channels, in the coming months.

Marzena Bogdanowicz, the FA’s head of marketing and commercial for women’s football, said: “This new, all-female Subbuteo set is a reflection of the rapid growth that women’s football is seeing right now.

We aspire to greater equality, all the way from board games to boardrooms, and, every day, we are striving to transform the future of the women’s game, on and off the pitch.

Hasbro senior vice-president, James Walker, said: “We are incredibly excited to work with the FA to place focus on female footballers in this special edition of Subbuteo.

“Subbuteo has a rich heritage that reflects the nation’s love of football, and this all-female playset is recognition of the vital role that women’s football has in our culture.”