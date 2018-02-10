Fight body ‘dragging its feet’ on safety

The Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association (IMMAA) has been accused of “deliberately dragging their feet” on introducing appropriate governance and safety standards in the sport.

Sports Minister Shane Ross made the accusation following the inquest of 28-year-old Joao Carvalho who died following a Total Extreme Fighting contest at Dublin’s National Boxing Stadium on April 9, 2016.

The Portuguese MMA fighter received 41 blows to the head and was rushed to hospital on the floor of an ambulance.

Mr Ross said the absence of a national governing body for MMA was “unacceptable” and the IMMAA needed to take leadership on safety within the sport.

“It appears to me that MMA leaders here in Ireland are deliberately dragging their feet on the establishment of appropriate governance and safety standards.

"Today I call on the Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association to do the right thing —take the steps that are required to safeguard your fighters and prevent needless injury and loss of life. Sport Ireland stands ready to help but can only help if you are willing to ask, and if you are willing to do the right thing,” he said.

All sporting organisations in Ireland are autonomous and self-governing. Currently, MMA in Ireland does not receive government funding, as it is not recognised by Sport Ireland due to the fact it has no recognised national governing body.

Sport Ireland yesterday published the report of its mixed martial arts working group. The group was set up following the death of Mr Carvalho.

The report recommends that the IMMAA complete its process to become a formally established organisation and begin to develop a realistic model and pathway to meet the standards required of a modern sporting organisation.

The report states that ‘gaining recognition does not confer accreditation in terms of health and safety standards for events and other processes.

“Ultimately the safety and welfare of amateur and professional participants is at stake and it is paramount that whatever route taken by the IMMAA serious and onerous issues and duty of care are at stake. They can learn much from members of IMAC and other sporting codes who have had to make tough choices in prioritising the needs of athletes,” said the report.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, chief executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy said it was up to the MMA to take responsibility for safety within the sport.

“The minister, the department and ourselves have been telling people within the MMA since 2014 that they need to set up a body, a legal entity that takes responsibility for the sport that has the support of the membership and go through a process to ensure that the right standards are in place.”

“The only people who can regulate MMA are the people involved in the sport themselves. They need to take leadership.

"There is a martial arts committee which governs 30 martial organisations. They have the technical expertise,” he said.