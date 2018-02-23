Field hospital needed to treat drunk teenagers at Cork disco

Some teenagers were so drunk arriving at an alcohol-free underage disco in West Cork that they were unconscious and needed medical help to breathe.

Three intoxicated children aged between 15 and 17 were taken unconscious by ambulance to CUH and up to a dozen were triaged in a field-hospital set up on the grounds of Bandon Rugby Club to ensure the hospital was not overwhelmed by scale of the incident.

Jason van der Velde, a pre-hospital emergency medicine and critical care retrieval physician based at CUH’s emergency department, said the response by the event organisers, and the decision to triage the teens at the scene, averted the possible overwhelming of an already at-capacity ambulance service, ED, and hospital.

He described the scene as he arrived at one of the club’s dressing rooms, where the teens were being cared for initially, as akin to “an ancient Roman vomitorium”.

Dr van der Velde said: “The team at the rugby club managed this incident exceptionally well. Their planning was right, they did as best as you could expect.”

Chief Supt Con Cadogan said gardaí are investigating alleged assaults at the event, and are concerned at a lack of parental responsibility.

“Parents need to be more vigilant. They have to watch out for their kids, talk to them, know what they’re doing, and who they’re with,” he said.

Chris Luke, a consultant in emergency medicine at CUH and the Mercy University Hospital, described the scale of the incident as “jaw-dropping”.

He told Cork’s 96FM: “The medical staff, the paramedics performed miracles. They delivered a wonderful service which eased the burden on CUH, which was already very, very busy.”

He said some parents who arrived to collect their children on the night verbally abused medical staff and insisted their children had had their drinks spiked.

“Having your drink spiked in Ireland is really very, very rare,” Dr Luke said.

“But when you find teens on buses with clinking rucksacks, you have to ask how was it planted on the back of that girl? How were they plied with their drink by some horrible stranger? It’s just not realistic to say that little Johnny or Mary had their drink spiked. Parents need to understand that the greatest determinant, the greatest driver of teen drinking, is the behaviour of the parent in the house, the culture within the house.

“I can’t tell you how upsetting it is for staff in hospitals to be working flat out, minding the young people of this country, only to be abused by parents who are alleging some mysterious third party has spiked their teenager’s drink. If it were the case, we would have the worst epidemic of drink spiking in the history of Europe and I don’t believe that is the case.”

