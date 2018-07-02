FF councillor who ‘lost out’ on post complains to HQ

A Fianna Fáil councillor who “lost out” on becoming a vice-chairman of a municipal district has complained to party headquarters.

Kerry’s Cllr Michael O’Shea had expected to be elected the deputy chair of the Kenmare-Dingle committee after colleague Cllr Norma Moriarty was selected as the chairperson.

But a party colleague Cllr Michael Cahill proposed and voted for an Independent candidate Cllr Dan McCarthy. The votes were tied and Cllr McCarthy was selected after his name was drawn by lot.

Milltown-based Cllr O’Shea complained to party headquarters about Cllr Cahill’s behaviour.

He has also requested both Deputy Michael Moynihan, the Fianna Fáil chief whip, and party leader Micheál Martin not to support Cllr Cahill as a general election candidate:

Cllr Cahill has intentions of standing for Fianna Fáil at the next general election in Kerry but I want to advise you that if this was an option it would be a detrimental choice for the Fianna Fáil party.

Confirming he wrote to senior party figures, Cllr O’Shea recalled Cllr Cahill had been re-admitted to Fianna Fáil in 2016 after leaving it and backing Tom Fleming as an independent.

It had cost the party a seat in the then constituency of South Kerry in 2011 when ex-minister John O’Donoghue lost out.

“He should never have been allowed back into the party in the first place,” Cllr O’Shea said.

But Cllr Cahill said he acted out of “a sense of fairness” in supporting Cllr McCarthy. He said all the key positions rotated between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael under a deal put in place in 2014 but he was not a party to it.

He also said he was more determined than ever to be added to the party ticket to seek a Dáil seat.