Home»Today's Stories

Festivalgoers advised to make allowances for traffic and transport changes

Saturday, March 17, 2018
By Joe Leogue

Those heading to the capital today for the parade or to attend the All-Ireland club finals in Croke Park should make allowances for traffic and transport disruptions arising from today’s parade when travelling to Dublin.

The parade route for the Dublin St Patrick’s Day spectacle is 2.5km long and leads from Parnell Square through O’Connell St, over the River Liffey via O’Connell Bridge into Westmoreland Street, past Trinity College at College Green, and on to Dame St. It then turns left at Christchurch Cathedral into Lord Edward St, Nicholas St and Patrick St before ending at St Patrick’s Cathedral.

A list of roads closed for the parade can be found on stpatricksfestival.ie.

Luas Redline services from Saggart/Tallaght will terminate at Smithfield at 10:45am to facilitate the parade.

There will be no service between Smithfield and Connolly/ The Point between 10.15am and 3pm, when normal service will resume.

Luas Greenline services will operate from Bride’s Glen to St Stephen’s Green and from Broombridge to Dominick from 6.30am to 6pm to facilitate the parade.

There will be no service between Dominick and St Stephen’s Green until around 6pm.

Those who live outside the M50 have been asked to try to park outside the M50 route, and those within the city side of the motorway should park their vehicles outside the Grand Canal area on the southside or outside the North Circular Road zone on the northside.

Those heading to Croke Park by car are advised to travel to Croke Park via the M50 motorway to Navan Road, Finglas Rd, and Drumcondra Rd.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

S Patricks Day

Related Articles

Two out of five people would like to learn Irish and speak it more often

Agriculture Minister chooses poem about pub chat to represent Ireland

Leo Varadkar admits incorrect story; Taoiseach emailed Failte Ireland, not county council

Leo Varadkar recalled Doonbeg story ‘incorrectly’

More in this Section

Facebook deal lands €565k for UCC staff

Cocaine user appeals convictions

Don't rain on our St Patrick’s Day: A guide to start times and places for tomorrow's parades

Rival calls new Paschal Donohoe adviser ‘slime’ in Twitter row


Breaking Stories

‘Drumstick’ is so tasty and signals growing season ahead

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

    • 10
    • 11
    • 15
    • 16
    • 22
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »