Festivalgoers advised to make allowances for traffic and transport changes

Those heading to the capital today for the parade or to attend the All-Ireland club finals in Croke Park should make allowances for traffic and transport disruptions arising from today’s parade when travelling to Dublin.

The parade route for the Dublin St Patrick’s Day spectacle is 2.5km long and leads from Parnell Square through O’Connell St, over the River Liffey via O’Connell Bridge into Westmoreland Street, past Trinity College at College Green, and on to Dame St. It then turns left at Christchurch Cathedral into Lord Edward St, Nicholas St and Patrick St before ending at St Patrick’s Cathedral.

A list of roads closed for the parade can be found on stpatricksfestival.ie.

Luas Redline services from Saggart/Tallaght will terminate at Smithfield at 10:45am to facilitate the parade.

There will be no service between Smithfield and Connolly/ The Point between 10.15am and 3pm, when normal service will resume.

Luas Greenline services will operate from Bride’s Glen to St Stephen’s Green and from Broombridge to Dominick from 6.30am to 6pm to facilitate the parade.

There will be no service between Dominick and St Stephen’s Green until around 6pm.

Those who live outside the M50 have been asked to try to park outside the M50 route, and those within the city side of the motorway should park their vehicles outside the Grand Canal area on the southside or outside the North Circular Road zone on the northside.

Those heading to Croke Park by car are advised to travel to Croke Park via the M50 motorway to Navan Road, Finglas Rd, and Drumcondra Rd.