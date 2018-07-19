Fears planned Metro line in south Dublin will create ‘Berlin Wall’

The planned new Metro line in south Dublin will create a “Berlin Wall” severing communities, forcing people to use cars and creating urban blight, residents have warned.

Concerns were yesterday relayed to the Committee on Transport by residents in south Dublin about the proposed project which will stretch 26km from Swords in north Dublin through the capital and into Sandyford on the southside.

Rethink Metrolink Group spokesman Peter Nash compared the construction of the line through suburbs south of the Liffey to the likes of the Berlin Wall.

A worry for many residents, he said, is the shutting down of the Green Luas line which could put 50,000 to 75,000 commuters back on roads and prevent hundreds of schoolchildren crossing lines every day.

“In addition, it would also clearly have a significant adverse impact on the many houses in the neighbourhood adjacent to the line,” said Mr Nash.

Resident Jennifer Gilmore said cyclists would not be able to cross Luas routes and there could be problems with lifts over routes.

“Bridges and lifts deter people from walking and cycling. It makes them use their cars,” she claimed.

“This will sever communities.”

She said the works and a heavy rail route would negatively impact on shops and communities, would result in a “giant wall” and create urban blight where “village atmospheres” now exist.

Fianna Fáil Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan reiterated concern about a heavy rail line that may have a detrimental impact and permanently divide some communities.

Meanwhile, proposals to align Dublin bus routes to create a spinal route running into the city have been met with opposition. The National Transport Authority confirmed 10% of routes would be cut to make services more efficient.

Independent senator John Dolan voiced concerns about accessibility, particularly for those with disabilities