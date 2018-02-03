Fears over inaccurate homicide statistics

Fresh whistleblower concerns about inaccurate garda homicide statistics will be discussed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan with the Policing Authority and the heads of the force next week.

Two civilian gardaí who analysed statistics have made protected disclosures alleging a number of homicides, or unlawful killings, were not investigated as actual homicides.

The disclosures were made to the Oireachtas Committee on Justice.

The emergence of the new whistleblower complaints comes after the Central Statistics Office held off publishing garda crime figures last year. The CSO will only resume this later this year.

The Irish Examiner has learnt that the whole issue around how the force has categorised killings or homicides will be raised by Mr Flanagan when he next week meets the Policing Authority, which is also looking into the matter.

The minister will also meet gardaí on the matter, according to a parliamentary written answer given to Sinn Féin justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire.

Gardaí are continuing a review of homicide figures dating back to 2003, amid suggestions some were not classified properly.

Labour’s Alan Kelly has pressed for the matter to be investigated properly.

Mr Kelly told RTÉ yesterday: “Unfortunately there have been deaths in this country which have not been classified correctly and where people have died of something akin to homicide and it has been classified as a road traffic death, misadventure, assault, or a number of other things, and it is quite astonishing.

“It is absolutely astonishing and incredible that this has happened.”

Mr Kelly claimed the two garda whistleblowers had made attempts last year to get the serious issues addressed in the force, but were stopped and even blocked.

The garda press office yesterday refused to answer whether whisteblowers had sought a meeting with the acting commissioner over the statistic concerns. It said gardaí were prohibited from commenting on protected disclosures and the issue would be discussed at a public meeting with the policing authority, scheduled for February 22.

The Policing Authority this week said it is still unhappy with assurances given by gardaí over classifying some 41 homicides between 2013 and 2015.

Mr Flanagan yesterday said that he was “extremely concerned” about the reports.

The minister said that he has not received any protected disclosures or allegations that unlawful killings were not investigated.

The minister said garda management are “adamant that all unlawful killings are investigated”. But he has also asked gardaí for formal assurances.