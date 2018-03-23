Home»Today's Stories

Fears for Ireland as border talks go on

Friday, March 23, 2018

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Leo Varadkar’s admission that Brexit talks on a solution for the North’s border could run as late as October have prompted concerns about Ireland’s weakened negotiating position.

The Taoiseach is in Brussels for a leaders summit and admitted that any resolution on agreeing a frictionless border for the North could be months away.

He insists there will be no withdrawal deal for Britain unless the so-called backstop on the North is agreed. However, the later deadline means Ireland’s leverage on the border is declining, Fianna Fáil claim.

Brexit spokesman Stephen Donnelly said our position was now “weakened”.

“Things are going from bad to worse this week for Ireland on Brexit,” he said.

“The whole purpose of structuring the Brexit talks in two phases was to ensure agreement was reached in phase one on several critical issues, including the Northern Ireland border.”

An initial agreement was reached in December to avoid a hard border. Mr Varadkar held a brief meeting with Theresa May last night, at which the British prime minister reassured the Taoiseach of her commitment to the December agreement, including the backstop.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said it could be October before a compromise is made, when the final Brexit withdrawal terms are needed.

Attempts were made to row back on his admission last night, with government figures suggesting most or “95%” of the backstop could be agreed by June. However, with the focus on Britain’s transition deal and future trade, the fear is the Irish question will be left behind.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Latest: Taoiseach meets Theresa May to talk Brexit, Northern Ireland and Russia

Taoiseach sets October deadline for Brexit border deal

Taoiseach to hold face-to-face meeting with British Prime Minister

Ringside seat to alternative agricultural policies post-Brexit

More in this Section

Fundraising bid for student Jack O’Driscoll paralysed after fall in snow

Measles outbreak continues to grow as 25 cases identified

CAB raids on tech firm in Dublin

Half of FF TDs vote against Eighth referendum


Breaking Stories

Two pedestrians die after Galway crash

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 18
    • 29
    • 40
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »