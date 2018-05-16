Father of 10 killed in workplace crush accident

A father of 10 has died following a workplace accident in Co Clare.

The man, named locally as Pat O’Connor, aged 71, is understood to have been working on a mini-digger in a shed near his home at Magherabawn Cross near Feakle when the tragedy occurred.

It is believed Mr O’Connor was last seen at around 5pm on Monday when he drove the short distance from his home to his workshop where he was found at around 1.45am yesterday. It is understood he suffered crush injuries while carrying out maintenance on a mini-digger when part of a machine collapsed on him.

Mr O’Connor’s wife is believed have made the discovery and raised the alarm. According to neighbours, she had gone to check on him when there was no sign of him returning home at around 1.30am.

Mr O’Connor’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where an autopsy was due to be carried out.

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) spokesman said: “An inspector from the HSA has visited the scene and an investigation is now under way.”

Gardaí will conduct their own probe and prepare a file for the county coroner.

Mr O’Connor was well known in East Clare and ran his own building business for many years.