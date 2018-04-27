Farranree school closed due to pest infestation

A primary school in Cork City has closed for a week, due to pest infestation.

Last week, the parents of pupils at Scoil Íosagáin, in Farranree, were told that the school would close on Friday, April 20.

Subsequent alerts told parents that the school would be shut until Wednesday to facilitate a deep clean of the premises, on the advice of the HSE.

However, they were later informed that the school would remain closed until next Monday, April 30th.

Teachers are scheduled to return to the premises today, ahead of the reopening.

The board of management at the school confirmed that it had a “pest-control issue” and that the school closed following consultation with the HSE.

“Following a pest-control issue, reported to management last week and acting on the advice of the HSE, Scoil Íosagáin closed temporarily, while remedial action to monitor and deal with the situation was undertaken.

“The school will re-open to pupils on Monday, April 30th.

“The board of management would like to acknowledge the patience and understanding of parents and guardians, pupils and staff, at this time,” the statement read.





Scoil Íosagáin is an all-boys primary school, with 360 pupils. The school has been given DEIS Urban Band 1 designation by the Department of Education, in recognition of its disadvantaged location.