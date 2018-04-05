Home»Today's Stories

Farmer dies outside home after television explodes

Thursday, April 05, 2018
Stephen Maguire

A man has died following a freak accident at his home during which his television exploded.

The farm house home of tragic victim Wilson McGirr in Donegal.

An investigation has been launched after the incident at the man’s home in Raphoe, Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his 60s and lived alone, was watching television when it caught fire on Monday evening.

The man, who was a well-known and respected farmer in the area, has been named locally as Wilson McGirr.

Mr McGirr feared the television would set fire to the rest of his home so decided to drag the set outside onto the road.

However, it is understood the victim may then have suffered suspected heart complications. He managed to call neighbours but then collapsed at his house.

Neighbours rushed to his aid and managed to carry out CPR. An ambulance brought him to hospital where he remained in a critical condition on Monday night. However, he died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A postmortem is to be carried out on the man’s remains to determine the cause of death.

A neighbour of Mr McGirr said he was a quiet man who “did his own thing”.

“Wilson was a lovely man who led a simple life and was a very good farmer.

“It’s terrible to think that this is how he died. I spoke to other neighbours and they are all very upset by his death.

“He was a very down-to-earth man who led a very ordinary life but was deeply devoted to his farming.

“He’ll be missed by a lot of people, especially his neighbours.”



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Donegal

More in this Section

Go-ahead for 608 new homes in Cork

Cork business leaders meet over parking

Watchdog to probe Indo data breach

'Mammy, I Don’t Want to Die' Son’s final words lend title to mum’s book


Breaking Stories

Two men charged in connection with assault on Laois player Daniel O'Reilly

Solidarity Party want religious ethos from sexual education in schools removed

Tonight's Lotto results are in...

Former Siptu President Jack O'Connor selected as Labour candidate for Wicklow

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »