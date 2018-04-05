Farmer dies outside home after television explodes

A man has died following a freak accident at his home during which his television exploded.

An investigation has been launched after the incident at the man’s home in Raphoe, Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his 60s and lived alone, was watching television when it caught fire on Monday evening.

The man, who was a well-known and respected farmer in the area, has been named locally as Wilson McGirr.

Mr McGirr feared the television would set fire to the rest of his home so decided to drag the set outside onto the road.

However, it is understood the victim may then have suffered suspected heart complications. He managed to call neighbours but then collapsed at his house.

Neighbours rushed to his aid and managed to carry out CPR. An ambulance brought him to hospital where he remained in a critical condition on Monday night. However, he died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A postmortem is to be carried out on the man’s remains to determine the cause of death.

A neighbour of Mr McGirr said he was a quiet man who “did his own thing”.

“Wilson was a lovely man who led a simple life and was a very good farmer.

“It’s terrible to think that this is how he died. I spoke to other neighbours and they are all very upset by his death.

“He was a very down-to-earth man who led a very ordinary life but was deeply devoted to his farming.

“He’ll be missed by a lot of people, especially his neighbours.”