Family: Brian shouldn’t have been left to die in ED

A man found dead in a hospital should not have been left to die in an emergency department waiting room, his family said yesterday.

Five brothers and sisters said their farewell at the funeral of 40-year-old Brian Hamilton, discovered motionless in a chair at Tallaght Hospital last weekend.

Joined by several hundred mourners at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Drimnagh, a brother Michael Hamilton told the congregation: “I just want to say something. This is Dublin 2018, not Calcutta or the Congo. A man should not be left lying dead on a chair for four-and-a-half hours.

“He wasn’t a dog waiting to be put to sleep. He was a human being. It seems to be up to us, members of the public, to notify people because the security isn’t doing it.”

His brother had been in residential care for alcohol addiction but Mr Hamilton thanked the Simon Community for help given, although he had not been homeless.

He said the number of mourners paying their respects to Brian at the funeral showed how loved he was.

Among the gifts brought to the altar included boxing gloves, a sport in which he had achieved two titles in his younger years.

His other sporting love was soccer and Irish and Man United jerseys were also among the Procession of Gifts.

Mr Hamilton arrived at the hospital to seek shelter, not medical attention, the hospital said midweek.