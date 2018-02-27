Extreme weather warning: Farmers advised to plan ahead

Farmers have been warned to take precautions in the face of extreme weather.’

As the country prepares for temperatures that could reach as low as -10C, farmers are being advised to plan accordingly, particularly as their work is more likely to see them outdoors as the cold weather hits.

The timing is problematic for many, with the plunging temperatures hitting in the midst of the calving and lambing season.

The Department of Agriculture asked farmers to ensure that yards are gritted and safe for use and to ensure adequate provision of water for livestock — including ensuring that pipes are properly insulated and free from ice where possible.

It said in the event of any animal welfare issues arising from this severe weather event, farmers can contact their Teagasc adviser, vet, or the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Animal Welfare Helpline on 0761 064408 or 01 6072379.

A Teagasc spokesman advised farmers to visit the winter ready website at winterready.ie/en/guides/farming-community, for information on how best to prepare for Storm Emma.

“The critical things are to have adequate feed and water for livestock, and heat available for freshly born calves and lambs,” said the spokesman.

Milking cows require water at all times and a cow producing 30 litres of milk could need 75 to 90 litres of water per day, while a finishing animal eating 10kg dry matter of dry feed will need 60 litres of water daily.

Teagasc said reducing mineral intake may reduce the demand for water, particularly in sheep, and in cases where an animal is thirsty, water must be reintroduced gradually to avoid health complications.

Teagasc stressed the importance of extra safety care for the farmer, family, and visitors, particularly as there was an increased risk of injury during severe weather conditions, mainly through slips and falls.

Advice includes carrying a mobile phone, avoiding hazardous areas, and clearing a number of tracks around the farmyard and keeping to safe walkways.