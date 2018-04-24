Home»Today's Stories

Ex-Tusla worker accused of having child abuse images

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a former Tusla employee in relation to the alleged discovery of child abuse imagery on his computer.

Since the Garda investigation began, the social worker has left the Child and Family Agency.

A number of digital devices were seized as part of the investigation — which is being conducted in Munster — and have been sent to the central forensic examination unit in Dublin.

The Garda operation began last year after the case was sent by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau to the relevant division for investigation.

A regional branch of the GNPSB conducted the probe, which led to the seizure. The devices are due for forensic examination by the Garda Cyber Crime Bureau.

It is unclear when the examination will take place as the bureau is still struggling to clear existing backlogs.

“The investigation is ongoing,” confirmed a source. “It is still being investigated and at the end of that stage a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosection.”

The DPP will decide whether or not charges should be brought or may direct investigating gardaí that further inquiries may need to be conducted.

Garda sources said the individual was no longer an employee of Tusla.

When contacted, a Tusla spokeswoman said: “As soon as Tusla became aware of the garda investigation we took immediate action and this person no longer works with Tusla.”

The GNPSB was set up as a national specialist unit charged with investigating a range of crimes affecting the person: sexual offences (adult and child), domestic violence, online child abuse imagery, as well as human trafficking and prostitution.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

TuslaGardaí

More in this Section

€32k for Patrick’s Day US flights

Martin attacked over Brexit comments

Illegal adoptions, including sale of baby, known to HSE since 2012

US tourist rescued after Blarney Castle heart attack thanks people who saved his life


Breaking Stories

Council working with families affected by new Dublin Airport runway plans

Drugs worth €248k found during search of Dublin properties

David Davis hopes Brexit deal on border will be done by October

Killer dentist quizzed by police in new sex assault probe

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »