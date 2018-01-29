Home»Today's Stories

EU tells UK door still open to reverse Brexit

Monday, January 29, 2018
Andrew MacAskill

The “door is open” should the UK want to reverse its 2016 vote to leave the EU, says Pierre Moscovici, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Union.

Pierre Moscovici, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Union.

Some British politicians have said another referendum should be held on whether to leave the EU once the terms of departure and likely future relationship between the UK and the economic bloc are known.

Asked about that in an interview with French TV station C News, Europe 1 radio, and newspaper Les Echos, Mr Moscovici said: “The door is open. If the British want to change their mind, that would be very welcome.”

The UK’s Cabinet Office minister, David Lidington, has urged his party to unite to heal growing rifts over how to leave the EU that could threaten British prime minister’s Theresa May’s fragile grip on power.

After a series of public rifts in recent days, Mr Lidington, who works closely with Ms May, said all sides of the ruling centre-right Conservative party should unite to confront Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition Labour party.

“What I say to all my colleagues is the Conservative family needs to come together in a spirit of mutual respect and look at what the bigger picture is showing,” said Mr Lidington.

Ms May is struggling to juggle competing demands from within her party on the best route out of the bloc which the UK is scheduled to leave in March 2019.

In comments likely to galvanise supporters of a clean break with the EU, US president Donald Trump criticised the way Ms May is negotiating Brexit.

Mr Lidington stepped in after a series of public clashes over Brexit, the latest of which saw the former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers warn that the UK risked remaining in the EU “in all but name”.

Ms Villiers, a cabinet minister under the previous prime minister, David Cameron, and who campaigned to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, used an article in the Sunday Telegraph to warn against a deal that could lead to a “a dilution of Brexit”.

Many Brexit backers fear that the referendum result may be betrayed, with the government agreeing to have a two-year transition period with the EU in which little changes.

UK finance minister Philip Hammond enraged members of his party last week for saying the UK’s trade relations with the EU would change only “very modestly” after Brexit.

Ms May has appeared vulnerable after calling an election last June only to lose her parliamentary majority. She has remained in power in part as her party remains too divided to rally around a potential successor.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who chairs the influential European Research Group of backbench Tory Brexiteers, said the chancellor’s recent comments had caused real trouble for the Government.

He said: “I tend to disagree with the chancellor on many things but on this issue he seems to be disagreeing with Government policy, the Conservative Party manifesto and Mrs May’s speeches. This is real trouble for the government. The history of chancellors being in opposition to prime ministers is not a good one or an encouraging one.”

Mr Corbyn has also faced criticism from his party to clarify what relationship he wants with the EU amid signs of growing support for a second vote on whether to leave the trading bloc.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Italian job is better for post-Brexit city, Milan lobby group says

New agreement between EU and UK could solve border question, says Varadkar

Almost 80% think we should stay in EU even if Brexit results in hard border

‘Doomsday’ Brexit plans put in place by Government

More in this Section

Just 18% get work out of JobPath scheme

Ed Sheeran concert risk over lighting row at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Plan to allow Oireachtas to decide abortion legislation

Dancing with the Stars: Anna will go on but Marty’s got magic on the dance floor


Breaking Stories

Man suffers ’potentially life-changing injuries’ in Belfast shooting

Mary Lou McDonald: Michelle O’Neill is a ’formidable woman’

Man released after being held in Belfast under Terrorism Act

Repealing Eighth Amendment could have ’unintended consequences’, warns Patrick O’Donovan

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 27, 2018

    • 2
    • 12
    • 22
    • 24
    • 33
    • 41
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »