Eoghan Murphy talks the talk but 10,000 wait for a home

It’s becoming a case of the emperor with no clothes for Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Since taking up the now toxic position in Housing around 10 months ago, the minister has talked the talk. But the number of homeless families continues to go in only one direction, and the Government’s own social house building targets will barely put a dent in the waiting list of 85,799 people.

The well-spoken Dublin Bay South TD is a smart and skilled orator. Whether during grillings at the Oireachtas Housing Committee, probes in the Dáil, or questioning by the media, Mr Murphy has been unflappable, with quick responses which he tends to pepper with statistics and figures for added impact.

However, many are now beginning to see through the smooth-talking minister, and those in opposition claim he is using every trick and tactic in the book to divert attention away from the continuing failures of this Government in addressing the housing crisis.

From “manipulating” figures, presenting them in a “really unintelligible” manner, to publishing reports late at night, Mr Murphy, it appears, is focusing more on framing the news rather than changing the story for those on the housing list.

Mr Murphy has dismissed these accusations as “nonsense” and “spin” from the opposition.

“This stuff is all just noise around the real solutions that we are delivering,” he said.

Mr Murphy convincingly speaks about “significantly ramping up” social house construction and “moving in the right direction” but the reality is that, at the last count, there were almost 10,000 homeless people living in Ireland.

The veil began to slip this week when Darragh O’Brien, in one of his first outings as new Fianna Fáil housing spokesman, claimed Mr Murphy is too “elitist” to ever understand the housing and homeless crisis.

Reacting to what he described as a personal attack, Mr Murphy also appeared to go for the man and not the ball, claiming he could not think of a “more useless contribution” to the debate.

This week, the Department of Housing published a report outlining the number of social houses built last year and the construction targets that local authorities have been given for the coming year.

Similar to reports published the week before, the documents were sent out to newsdesks after 7pm and under embargo, giving journalists very little time to digest the information.

Mr Murphy said his department is trying to find an easier way of publishing statistics but the multiple “delivery streams” make the publication of social housing statistics difficult.

“We are trying to find a way to make it more digestible for the public,” he said.

In the meantime, families wait for a place to call home. Those houses may or may not be buried somewhere in the stats and spin.