Environment lobby group awaits ruling on Cork incinerator review

An environment lobby group is hoping the High Court will next week approve an application seeking a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s controversial thumbs-up for a €160m incinerator in Cork Harbour.

The group, Chase (Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment), applied to the High Court yesterday for permission to launch the judicial review.

The application was mentioned in the High Court in Dublin by Maurice Collins, senior counsel on behalf of Chase.

The matter is due before the court again next Tuesday.

Chase’s legal team said it is anticipated that a decision on the request for permission to proceed will be made on the day.

In a judicial review, the court examines whether a decision made by a public body was reached in a lawful manner. It is not an examination of the merits. The court reviews the process leading to the decision rather than the merits of any underlying issue.

Chase has already raised more than €100,000 in just seven weeks towards the cost of the judicial review via a gofundme page.

Spokeswoman Linda Fitzpatrick said the group had been “blown away” by the level of support.

“We are into six figures at this stage and we are confident we have the funds to proceed to a judicial review, thanks to the massive effort of the whole community,” she said.

“We’ve had donations from individuals, groups, organisations. The funds are coming from all angles.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, two climbers Dave Donovan and Paul Twomey began a ‘5 Peaks Challenge’ for Chase which they were due to complete yesterday.

The fundraiser involved planting a Chase anti-incinerator flag on the top of each peak, finishing with Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntohill, Co Kerry.

“We attended a Chase meeting in Cobh recently and thought what could we do to raise money for them. So we decided to climb the five peaks over five days,” said Paul, 37.

“Tourism is picking up in the harbour area and the former Irish Steel site is being turned into a park. So it would be a shame to put an incinerator in the area.”

Chase’s campaign of opposition dates back two decades.

It is the third time since 2001 that Indaver Ireland has applied to build an incinerator in Ringaskiddy.

The 240,000-tonnes-a-year waste-to-energy facility at Ringaskiddy, would treat household, commercial, industrial, non-hazardous, and suitable hazardous waste and generate approximately 18.5MW of electricity for export to the national grid.