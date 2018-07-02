Enterprising women show the way in business in West Cork

Enterprising women are showing the way in West Cork in launching and expanding small businesses.

Eleven women, who have completed a 12-month business programme, already have plans to create 10 further jobs.

They undertook a Women in Business programme which was funded and managed by Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office Cork North & West.

Jewellery designer and goldsmith Rebecca Higgins Atkinson was among those who completed the course.

“It has really given me the space I needed to discover the next steps of my business journey and look at how my business can expand and grow.

“As a mother-of-six, it might be easier to put my passion and skills to one side but the lure of creating will always be there.

The result of participating in this course has given me the confidence to build and grow my existing business and look to new markets which is incredibly exciting.

Ms Higgins added: “Having the support of the other women and the local enterprise office is fantastic and has been a really important part of this journey also.”

LEO’s Christine Heffernan, attached to Cork North and West, said: “We are fully committed to the promotion of women in business and this course has become one of our most subscribed to over the past number of years.

Diversifying

“Each of these women have looked at ways of growing and diversifying their businesses which will, in turn, make them more competitive and will allow them to grow and create employment in the months and years ahead.”

Dolores Cummins, a business coach and change management consultant, also took part. She said: “As a business coach and trainer I know that learning never stops so when I returned back from living in Australia I looked to the LEO for support as I set out anew.

The course has given me the ability to discover new ways to reach my target audience and fully utilise my expertise for driving change in companies on a local and national level in Ireland.

The intensive programme, which began four months ago, was aimed at women who have been in business for a minimum of one year and employing up to 10 people.

It was led by business coaches Billy O’Connor and Veronica Murphy of Discovery Partnership Ltd who focused on strategy, finance, raising money, marketing, sales, public relations, social media, pitching, and business plans.