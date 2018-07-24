Electric Picnic fans to get a Gaeltacht campsite as part of Bliain na Gaeilge

Electric Picnic music fans who prefer to rock “as Gaeilge” are to be treated to their own Gaeltacht campsite at this year’s festival.

Bliain na Gaeilge and Festival Republic are collaborating on some special feature events at the festival and the campsite is just one feature of many that will promote the Irish language.

There will be space for 200 people in this designated camping area, in which Irish will be the common language of the residents.

Culture, music, and language will be celebrated at dusk in The Hazel Wood After Dark,which is being curated by Bliain na Gaeilge in celebration of the passing of 125 years since the beginning of the revival of the Irish language.

Traditional and contemporary music will be on stage each evening from 7pm to12am, along with a café and bar service which will be offered as Gaeilge.

Also on site will be Raidió Rí-Rá, which will be broadcasting live throughout the evening. REIC poets and comedic storyteller Aindrias de Staic will guide wanderers through the night, presenting them with enchanting music and explosive acts — Scannal, Seo Linn, Lauren Ní Chasaide, Liam O’Connor, Just Like Us, and Dó Fá Dó to name just a few.

Bhliain na Gaeilge comhordaitheoir Síomha Ní Ruairc said the campsite and The Hazel Wood After Dark will create a new space for people who want to socialise through Irish at the festival.

We are so grateful for this opportunity to promote the Irish language to a wider audience, and to strengthen the presence of the language, at Electric Picnic as part of Bliain na Gaeilge 2018,” she said. “We are looking forward to our curated space in The Hazel Wood After Dark (An Chollchoill), but we are especially excited about founding ‘An Ghaeltacht’, the designated Irish language camping area.

Tickets for Electric Picnic are sold out, but those who have already purchased tickets will be able to stay in the Gaeltacht campsite.

However, campers will have to register beforehand, at electricpicnic.ie.

Applications will open for ticketholders at 10am today.

Meanwhile, the Department of Communications, Climate Action, and the Environment has allocated almost €1m for TG4 in 2018 which will be put towards a number of initiatives relating to Bliain na Gaeilge and other specific projects.

According to the new strategy, the funding will assist the Irish language broadcaster in supporting 160 jobs, promoting growth, and building audiences.